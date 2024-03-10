Unreal Engine 5.3 Demo Shows Stunning Dune Desert Video Game

Since the announcement of Unreal Engine 5, players have been eagerly anticipating the first projects that fully utilize the new Epic Games engine. While we have seen some releases, it has taken several years for developers to adapt to the capabilities of this new tool. One recent impressive demonstration comes from MAWI United.

The team at MAWI United has previously showcased lifelike environments created with Unreal Engine 5. This time, they have taken it a step further by drawing inspiration from the movie Dune to create a stunning desert spanning 400 square kilometers. Utilizing the benefits of Lumen and Nanite, the two standout features of Unreal Engine 5, they have crafted a mesmerizing video showcasing their work.

The standout feature of their project is the intricately detailed dunes that mimic the sands of Dune. Working since September 2023 with version 5.3 of Unreal Engine, the team has harnessed innovations in graphic rendering, development tools, virtual production, and volumetric rendering to bring the vast desert to life. The realistic sand movement is a testament to the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5.

By leveraging Lumen for real-time lighting and Nanite for importing high-quality 3D models, MAWI United has been able to simulate the movement of the desert through wind effects. This demo gives a glimpse of the potential for developers who fully embrace the features of Unreal Engine 5.

In conclusion, MAWI United’s project is a testament to the power and capabilities of Unreal Engine 5. With stunning visuals and detailed sand movement, their demo showcases the potential for future projects utilizing this cutting-edge engine.

