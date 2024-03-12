Unplug and Play Solo with No Rest For The Wicked

One of the most anticipated releases of the first half of 2024 continues to bring great news. No Rest For The Wicked has made it clear that it will not require an online connection if you want to play solo.

No Rest for the Wicked, the new game from the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, continues to reveal details ahead of its early access release for PC in mid-April.

Moon Studios’ co-founder and technology and production director, Gennadiy Korol, spoke with Game Informer to clarify doubts about the nature of the multiplayer in this title and the requirements it will impose on players.

No Rest for the Wicked has a Diablo-like isometric ARPG feel and, interestingly, shares a cooperative multiplayer mode that will make enjoying the adventure an opportunity to build relationships with other players.

No Rest for the Wicked does not require an online connection

However, this multiplayer mode is optional, similar to Diablo 4. But Moon Studios wanted to make one thing clear for those who want to enjoy the game solo: constant connection is not required. Gennadiy Korol addressed concerns and reassured fans:

“Although Wicked was built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, we didn’t want the offline experience to feel like an afterthought and we want people to be able to play while traveling when the connection quality is not always ideal,” he said.

“On April 18 (early access release on PC), the focus will be on the single-player experience and we will share more details about the multiplayer aspect of the game later in our early access campaign,” the executive added.

Undoubtedly, this will be a huge relief for players focused on single player. Diablo 4 does not allow offline play, forcing dependency on connectivity and paid subscriptions on consoles, even if you ignore the multiplayer.

The fact that No Rest for the Wicked offers the possibility to play solo is a joy. Now we just have to wait for more details about this promising game that will first arrive on PC and then on consoles.