Unlock Surprise Features in Cyberpunk 2077 with a Condition Met

With the release of its first and only expansion, Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt RED announced an end to the development of Cyberpunk 2077. However, the team quickly resumed work to add highly requested features for the community. This sparked speculation that the creators of The Witcher 3 may surprise players with a new patch for the futuristic RPG. While director Gabe Amatangelo believes the game is finished, he remains open to worthwhile updates.

In an interview with Game File, Amatangelo discussed the lessons learned from Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty. He confirmed that they are mostly done with the game’s development but acknowledged the possibility of minor updates that are easy to implement and do not pose risks. Amatangelo emphasized the importance of not complicating the lives of CD Projekt RED developers with additional updates.

While there is no guarantee of new features in the future, this approach leaves room for improvements to elements that may have been left unresolved. CD Projekt RED is currently focused on several projects, including the sequel to their science fiction RPG. Project Orion, as it is known, aims to deliver something special to players.

The success of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion has solidified CD Projekt’s position in the gaming industry. The expansion has sold 5 million copies and continues to gain traction. As the studio moves forward with their upcoming projects, fans can expect innovative and exciting experiences from CD Projekt RED.