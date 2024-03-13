Unlock Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers

Video game subscriptions can be worth it if you invest enough time in them. One of the most popular subscriptions is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers access to hundreds of games, xCloud, and more.

Recently, it has been circulating on social media that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass for free. This pass, which normally costs 35 euros in digital stores, includes music tracks from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden, with more content planned for release in the future.

The Expansion Pass offers additional gameplay hours and new story content, making it a valuable addition for fans of the game. It is important to note that the pass must be claimed before January 31, 2025.

For fans of JRPGs, this free offer from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great opportunity to enjoy new content without any additional cost. Make sure to claim your Expansion Pass before the deadline to take advantage of this offer.