Unlock Missions and Rewards for Captain Pikachu!

The current Wonderful World season of Pokémon GO has started off with a bang, featuring new features and an event dedicated to the anime series Pokémon Horizons. A free code has been distributed to unlock a new temporary research task starring Captain Pikachu, a new version of this popular Pokémon. The code can be redeemed on any account and challenges players to complete three missions, which are not very complicated and can be done in a single afternoon while out for a walk.

The missions include exploring 3 kilometers for 30 Poké Balls, catching 20 Pokémon for 5 Frambu Berries, and spinning 10 photo discs at PokéStops or Gyms for 3 Revives. Upon completing these missions, players will receive 5,000 experience points, 2,500 Stardust, and the opportunity to capture Captain Pikachu.

To redeem the code, players must follow these steps regardless of their device:

1. Access the official Pokémon GO code redemption website.

2. Connect with the same account used for playing.

3. Enter the code provided.

4. Instantly unlock the temporary research task in your account.

The deadline to redeem the code and complete the missions is 11:59 p.m. on March 13. After this date, the missions will disappear, and the code will be unusable. Make sure to complete the tasks before the deadline to not miss out on this opportunity.

In the world of Pokémon, there’s always something new to explore and capture. Don’t miss out on the chance to add Captain Pikachu to your collection during this special event.

