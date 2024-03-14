Unions want full control of schools and our kids — we can’t let Albany allow it

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg took control of New York City’s public schools from the teachers unions 21 years ago. Mayor Adams is now facing the possibility of losing that control, as the unions aim to remove academic standards and enforce small class sizes. While mayoral control of schools is not perfect, it streamlines accountability and reduces corruption. The current administration has made strides in improving literacy and removing failed reading curriculums. It is essential to maintain mayoral control to ensure that schools remain open, responsive to parents, and free from union influence. The unions have been working to regain control for over 20 years, and it is crucial to resist their efforts.

