Unicorn Overlord RPG Faces Shortage of Physical Copies in Japan

Atlus is known for their high-quality games, but it’s hard to ignore the success of Vanillaware. This Japanese studio has been creating incredible masterpieces since 2002, with their latest RPG, Unicorn Overlord, being no exception. However, the overwhelming demand for the game in Japan has led to a shortage of physical copies, prompting Atlus to issue an apology.

Unicorn Overlord was announced less than a year ago and quickly became one of the most highly anticipated tactical RPGs of 2024. Despite its launch in a busy month like March, the game has received critical acclaim with an 87 on Metacritic. The game’s stunning visuals and deep gameplay have attracted many players, but the limited stock has made it nearly impossible to purchase in Japan.

Japanese players have expressed frustration over the lack of availability of Unicorn Overlord in retail stores. Atlus has acknowledged the issue and urged players to be patient while also suggesting that interested individuals consider pre-ordering the next shipment of physical editions scheduled to arrive at the end of the month.

For those unwilling to wait, Atlus recommends purchasing the digital version of Unicorn Overlord, which is currently available on platforms like the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. This seems to be the only option for playing the game in Japan for the time being.

Despite not having completed the game yet, Iván Lerner, a member of the team, has played over 22 hours of Unicorn Overlord and believes it’s a must-play fantasy RPG. He describes the game as a unique experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Overall, Unicorn Overlord’s launch in Japan has been plagued by supply issues, but Atlus is working to address the situation and ensure that players can experience this exceptional RPG. Stay tuned for our full review of the game in the coming days.