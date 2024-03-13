In February, the gaming community was engaged in a heated debate regarding the use of yellow paint to guide users in video games. Square Enix’s implementation of this technique in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the pre-release demo caught the developer and delivery director Naoki Hamaguchi by surprise.

In an interview with Red Bull, Hamaguchi commented on the unexpected attention to the use of “yellow paint” on social media. He expressed the team’s willingness to consider various accessibility options based on the feedback received for future games.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of “yellow paint,” it is a common practice in video games to mark paths and interactive elements with a yellow hue to assist players in navigation. Some realistic titles lack indicators for stairs and climbing areas, prompting developers to use yellow paint to guide players through these sections.

The debate surrounding the abuse of yellow paint stems from the assumption that developers underestimate the attention span of players. However, industry data suggests that modern audiences prefer quick, visually engaging content like that found on platforms like TikTok, where the use of yellow paint is common.

Overall, the use of yellow paint in video games is a contentious issue that reflects the evolving preferences of players and the need for developers to strike a balance between guidance and exploration in game design.