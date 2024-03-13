Underrated Open-World Adventure on Steam Sale

Just back, but this open-world adventure has a new opportunity to shine among new users who didn’t know it during the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, playable from start to finish on Steam Deck.

It’s not exactly retro because its release on PS3 and 360 dates back to 2009, but its return to PC, Steam Deck may be one of the most celebrated of early 2024. Do you know which one we’re referring to?

With so many games for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, you may not have heard that Electronic Arts decided to republish a series of games on the Valve platform.

Some titles like Sim City 3000, Populous, and Dungeon Keeper have returned in style, bringing joy to many people who fondly remember them.

Sign up for Game Pass through Amazon With a catalog of hundreds of titles, Game Pass is your best option for playing these days if you want to spend little money. Subscribe

But the case we are talking about is even more special, especially for those who don’t know it. And what better time to do it now that it has a 50% discount until March 21?

We’re talking about the game The Saboteur, a Pandemic Studios game (Star Wars: Battlefront – Destroy All Humans!) whose development marked the end of its career as a game creator.

“Not all battles are fought on the battlefield. Download The Saboteur to visit Nazi-occupied Paris in 1940 in the shoes of Sean Devlin, the tough Irish racing mechanic.

Sean works with the French Resistance to avenge his best friend’s ruthless Nazi colonel Kurt Dierker“, reads its description on Steam.

This open-world adventure is a steal

“This open-world action will take you through the dark streets of Paris at the forefront of a rebellion to undermine German authority.

Fight through rooftops and treacherous alleys, get behind the wheel of various vehicles, and discover the environment around you“.

But the best part is that right now it only costs €4.99 in the Valve store and although it’s not verified on the handheld, it has Gold level on Proton and is playable.

Some reviews praise its protagonist and others thank the addition: “What a work of art and what a lovely surprise that they added this game to Steam out of the blue“, says a user.

Some call it the “GTA of World War II“, so it’s better not to wait too long for the offer to end.

Buy The Saboteur on Steam now and enjoy one of the most underrated open-world adventures.