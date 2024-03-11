UFC icon Nate Diaz calls out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder but fans remind him he lost to Jake Paul

Nate Diaz, who lost his boxing debut to Jake Paul last year, recently called out heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury on social media. Despite fans reminding him of his defeat to Paul, Diaz seems undeterred and eager for a new challenge. Diaz had put his MMA career on hold to crossover to boxing, but UFC president Dana White has shut down the possibility of a rematch with Conor McGregor. McGregor, on the other hand, is eyeing a return against Michael Chandler in June before settling the score with Diaz in September.

