UFC 299 – Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera 2 LIVE RESULTS: Robelis Despaigne wins by KO in 18 seconds as fight card rolls on

In a thrilling fight between Cutelaba and Lins, Lins emerged as the victor by unanimous decision. Despite a strong start from Cutelaba in the second round, Lins was able to secure a takedown and control time, ultimately leading to his win. However, the fight was not without controversy as Cutelaba received a warning for elbowing Lins in the back of the head. The match ended with both fighters swinging for the fences in the final seconds. Overall, it was an exciting bout that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

