UFC 299: Sean O’Malley leaves Marlon Vera unrecognisable with brutal beatdown to retain BW title as he calls for Topuria

Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight championship title with a dominant performance against Marlon Vera in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 299 in Miami. O’Malley’s victory sets the stage for a potential fight against featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. The fight saw O’Malley control the range and land significant strikes, ultimately winning by unanimous decision. Vera put up a strong effort but was unable to overcome O’Malley’s skill and precision. O’Malley’s victory solidifies his position as one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division.

