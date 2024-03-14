Twitch sees 8% drop in viewership in February, Amazon platform decline

Viewing hours on Twitch dropped by 8% in February 2024, a month that has seen great games at the top and helped Helldivers 2 accumulate 19 million viewing hours.

Watching streams on Twitch through PC, Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices with iOS and Android had a slightly slower February of 2024 with an 8% decrease from the previous month.

The good news in all of this goes to Arrowhead’s game, as its popularity has resulted in Helldivers 2 accumulating 19 million viewing hours.

The purple platform from Amazon has experienced another month of decline, although it had been a while since it last happened, and it seems that some games continue to be very popular on it.

According to monthly statistics reported by StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg – as seen on GamesIndustry.biz, the State of the Stream report regrets this 8% decrease.

The number of viewers Twitch had in February 2024 was this lower percentage and reached 1.7 billion viewing hours.

The streaming platform had reached 1.6 billion hours throughout the same month the previous year, so its evolution has been slightly higher; albeit similar.

During the 29 days of the past month, daily viewing hours reached 60 million and this was its first decline since September 2023.

The most viewed games on Twitch in February 2024 were, once again, Grand Theft Auto 5 and League of Legends.

Most viewed games on Twitch in February 2024

But as we mentioned, the shooter by Arrowhead Game Studios debuted as the 14th most viewed game of the month on Twitch with these 19 million viewing hours.

“Since total viewing hours on Twitch are directly affected by the days of the month, these are a more accurate reflection of the platform’s momentum,” said the co-founder of StreamElements.

“With a February that’s almost on par with January and greater than the last three quarters, this year is going to be a step ahead of the previous one if they maintain this level of engagement.”

Although Twitch’s audience dropped by 8% in February 2024, at least games like Helldivers 2 have entered with good numbers into a promising 2024.