Trucker shootout on Florida highway caught on video

A truck driver from Virginia was arrested for allegedly shooting at another truck driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 75 near Ocala, Florida. The incident occurred after the suspect threw a water bottle at the victim’s truck and then fired several shots at him. The victim, fearing for his life, returned fire. Dylan Belleastin, 43, was located and detained by authorities on multiple charges including shooting a missile into a vehicle and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

