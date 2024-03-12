Tributes paid to Def Jam’s first female rapper Boss: Bun B calls Lichelle Laws his ‘big sis’ in post confirming death

Rapper Lichelle Laws, also known as Boss, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. Bun B, another rapper, confirmed her death on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute. Laws was known as Def Jam’s first female rapper and received tributes from fellow artists for her contributions to hip-hop. DJ Premier also posted a tribute, recalling a remix they did together that was never released. Fans and colleagues alike mourned the loss of a talented artist. The story is still developing, and for the latest updates, readers are encouraged to follow The U.S. Sun.

