Travis Kelce ‘isn’t afraid to publicly show love’ for Taylor Swift after joining music megastar girlfriend’s world tour

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying their time together as Kelce supports Swift on her Eras Tour around the globe. Swift is reportedly “happier than ever” with Kelce and sees a future with him, appreciating his public displays of affection. Kelce has joined Swift on tour in Australia and Singapore, showing his love and support for the superstar. The couple will have some time off together before getting back to their respective careers. Kelce and Swift seem to be enjoying their time together and the experiences they share while travelling on tour.

