Tracking all NCAA Tournament automatic bids – NBC New York

As Selection Sunday approaches, college basketball teams are vying for automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament by winning their conference tournament championships. So far, teams like UT Martin’s women’s team and Morehead State’s men’s team have secured their spots in March Madness. With 32 automatic bids available in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, other teams are still fighting to earn their tickets to the Big Dance. The anticipation is building as the remaining conference tournament champions will be decided in the days leading up to Selection Sunday. Stay updated to see which teams will be March Madness bound.

