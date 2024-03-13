Tottenham and Wolves join £17m race as president admits star will leave

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are now in the race to sign Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu along with Arsenal. The Turkish international is seen as a promising young talent and has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Kadioglu’s versatility and technical abilities make him an attractive target for teams looking to strengthen their squads. Fenerbahce’s president has indicated that Kadioglu is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, with a reported value of around £17 million. It remains to be seen where the midfielder-turned-defender will end up, with Arsenal and Spurs also showing interest in Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode.

