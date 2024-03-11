Top Hamas military leader possibly killed in Israel strike on Gaza

Israel is investigating whether Hamas’s second-highest military leader, Marwan Issa, was killed in an air strike as efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war continue. Issa is high on Israel’s most wanted list, and his death, if confirmed, could complicate the peace talks. Despite international pressure to protect civilians and alleviate suffering, the conflict has displaced most of Gaza’s population, with many facing starvation. Aid agencies are focusing on delivering relief via sea, including a vessel carrying aid from Cyprus and a U.S. military ship en route to provide humanitarian aid. President Joe Biden announced plans to build a temporary seaport off the Gazan coast to facilitate more aid deliveries, with Hamas urging the U.S. to work towards ending the war.

Read more