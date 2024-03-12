‘Top-class’… Garth Crooks says £17.2m Tottenham Hotspur player is really good

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 4-0 victory against Aston Villa, with Guglielmo Vicario impressing Garth Crooks, who included him in the BBC Team of the Week. Crooks praised Vicario’s performance and highlighted his importance since joining Spurs. The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season, proving to be a key player for the North London club. Tottenham is currently fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth place. Crooks also commended Spurs for offloading Hugo Lloris and believes Vicario has been instrumental in saving crucial points for the team.

