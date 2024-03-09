Top 10 ultimate sporting jackpots revealed with World Cup put to shame by another sport’s £110MILLION prize money

The World Cup may be the biggest sporting event in the world, but it is not the most lucrative. According to a study conducted by My Betting Sites, football is well represented in the top sporting jackpots, with four tournaments boasting some of the biggest prize money in sports. The Men’s World Cup offers a staggering £35 million to the winner, making it more lucrative than the Women’s World Cup which is worth £8.5 million. Formula One takes the top spot with the winner of the world championship earning £110 million. Other sports such as horse racing, rugby, cricket, and golf also feature in the top ten list of the highest-paid sporting events. Despite the money involved in football, it is Formula One that offers the highest jackpot, followed by horse racing and other sports.

Read more