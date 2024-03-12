Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered first patch fixes texture mishaps

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered receives the first patch: bug fixes, texture corrections, including some very ugly, cropped or deformed textures…

Fans of Lara Croft, hurry to update your copies of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, which, a month after its release, has received a first patch full of improvements.

The main thing is that some textures that were mysteriously missing or poorly finished in the base game of Tomb Raider have been corrected (or directly added).

Axel Hatté, the game’s environment artist, shared a tweet with some very striking changes from the patch: textures that were cut or deformed on the walls of several levels have been fixed, looking very strange.

Patch notes for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

On Steam, they shared the rest of the changes from the 1st update of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

All games:

Missing HD textures added.

Updated textures under stairs so they are no longer affected by camera movement.

Updated lighting in certain dimly lit areas.

Resolved textures that occasionally disappeared depending on the camera position.

Redesigned pickup items in dimly lit places to be more visible.

Tomb Raider I:

Corrected image sizes so paintings are no longer cropped in Lara’s Home.

Resolved a partially missing door in the Egypt level.

Updated key pill textures to be more visible.

Updated lava textures to not be transparent when viewed from certain angles.

Tomb Raider II:

Resolved a crash that occurred in the Home Sweet Home level.

Updated hitbox for spiders in The Great Wall level.

Updated misplaced secrets in Golden Mask levels.

Snowmobile no longer moves backward when firing in modern controls.

Updated door handles to include proper textures in the Diving Area level.

Updated HD molten gold texture in the Kingdom level.

Updated snow camouflage in HD mode in Cold War level.

Tomb Raider III:

Updated quicksand textures in HD mode.

The waterfall no longer disappears when changing levels in the Nevada Desert control room.

The gem is now visible in the Temple of Puna level.

The All Hallows secret level is now activated correctly.

Skybox details are now visible in HD mode at the start of Shakespeare Cliff.

This 1st patch for the original Tomb Raider trilogy remaster is available on all platforms, with no gameplay changes, but with significant bug fixes and improvements for quite ugly textures.

When it was released a month ago, players generally liked the control update and facelift, as shown by the 87% positive ratings on Steam.

Now, let’s hope that Aspyr continues to look to the future and the rumored remaster of the fourth game, which could be part of it in the future, perhaps as DLC or an update?