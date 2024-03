Tom Brady shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram, teasing a pool party in his $17 million Miami mansion. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente is rumored to be deepening. Despite their divorce in 2022, Bündchen and Brady co-parent their two children. Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk, while Bündchen keeps her new romance out of the spotlight.

Read more