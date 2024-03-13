Today’s Wordle Spanish Edition: Hints & Answer for March 12

Looking for a bit of fun to spice up your day? If you’re a puzzle enthusiast or just enjoy a good brain teaser, the Wordle challenge is perfect for you. Dive into today’s challenge, which is Tuesday, March 12th, as we tackle not only the standard Wordle puzzle (#796) but also its intriguing variants – the accent challenge and the scientific edition.

Wordle’s objective is simple yet engaging: you need to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. However, each variant adds a unique spin to this task. If you’ve hit a snag and can’t quite figure it out, don’t worry! I’ve got some hints and general tips to guide you towards the solution with ease.

### Normal Wordle Challenge #796 – March 12, 2024

First up is the standard Wordle challenge #796. Need a hand? Check out these five clues that will lead you to victory:

1. The word consists of three vowels and three consonants.

2. It kicks off with the letter ‘M’.

3. There’s an ‘N’ tucked away in there.

4. No letter makes a repeat appearance.

5. It describes something benign and mild.

### Wordle Challenge #743 with Accents – March 12, 2024

Feeling confident with accents? The word with an accent on this day gives us another set of five keys to unlock its mystery:

1. You’ll find four vowels and three consonants in this word.

2. It starts with an ‘O’.

3. The accent is on the penultimate letter.

4. Keep an eye out for a ‘V’.

5. Think of a round of applause or a tribute to someone.

### Scientific Wordle Challenge #730 – March 12, 2024

For the science buffs, we have the scientific Wordle with a unique word related to the field. Here are your clues to crack challenge #730:

1. The word features four vowels and three consonants.

2. It begins with a ‘C’.

3. A ‘D’ is also part of its makeup.

4. Apart from one, it contains all the vowels.

5. This word denotes a white or colorless crystalline alkaloid found in opium.

Tackling these Wordle variants can be quite satisfying when you finally arrive at the answers. Are you ready for the big reveal?

### Today’s Answers:

– The answer for today’s standard Wordle is **”Meek”**.

– For the Wordle with an accent, the solution is **”Ovation”**.

– And the scientific Wordle’s answer is **”Codeine”**.

Remember, when diving into Wordle or its versions, it’s a smart strategy to start with common letters and keep an eye on the feedback from each guess. As colored tiles provide hints about correct and misplaced letters, use this to your advantage to eliminate possibilities and home in on the right answer.

Whether you’re a seasoned Wordle player or trying it for the first time, these puzzles are a great workout for the mind and a fun escape from the everyday routine. Don’t be disheartened if you don’t get it right away; the more you play, the better you’ll become at spotting patterns and cracking the code. Good luck, and may your guesses be shrewd and your answers be swift!