Today’s Scientific Wordle: Spanish, Accents & Clues [Mar 13]

Are you ready to tackle the Wordle puzzles of the day? In this guide, I’ll walk you through the riddles of Wednesday, March 13, and give you all the hints you need to crack them. We’re diving into the classic Wordle challenge, the accented version, and the scientific twist – each with a unique 5-letter word to uncover in six guesses or less. Get ready to put your word-smithing skills to the test!

First things first – let’s talk about the classic Wordle challenge number 797 for March 13, 2024. Here are five helpful clues to guide you to the solution of the day:

1. The word contains three vowels and two consonants.

2. It begins with the letter “C.”

3. There’s an “R” included in the mix.

4. No letters are repeated in this word.

5. Interestingly, the word represents something that isn’t cooked.

Now, let’s add some flavor with accents. In the Wordle challenge with accents, number 744 for March 13, 2024, here are the five keys to unlocking the mystery word:

1. This word is a mix of three vowels and three consonants.

2. It starts with the letter “T.”

3. The accent falls on the second letter.

4. There’s an “X” making an appearance.

5. This particular word denotes a substance known for causing poisoning.

For the science enthusiasts out there, we’ve got the scientific Wordle, challenge number 731 for March 13, 2024. These five hints will help you discover today’s scientific term:

1. You’ll find three vowels and three consonants in this word.

2. It kicks off with the letter “P.”

3. Included in the word is the letter “T.”

4. One of the consonants is used more than once.

5. This word is a generic term for compounds that result from the union of two or more amino acids.

Have you figured out the answers yet? No need to wrack your brain any further; I’ve got the solutions for you right here.

Today’s word in the classic Wordle is “RAW.”

For the accented challenge, the word of the day is “TOXIC.”

And in the Scientific Wordle, the answer is “PEPTIDE.”

If you haven’t played Wordle before, you’re missing out on a world of fun. It’s a free game that’s accessible daily, and you can play it on your PC or through mobile devices running on iOS and Android. Each day brings a new set of challenges, and for the competitive spirits out there, you can track your stats and success rates.

So there you have it, the full rundown of today’s Wordle solutions with all the hints you might need. Good luck, and may your guesses be both educated and fortuitous!