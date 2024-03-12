Tite Kubo Reflects on Akira Toriyama’s Death Without Sorrow

The world was struck with grief when the news of Akira Toriyama’s death rippled through the global community, leaving fans of “Dragon Ball” in mourning. Among those who shared their heartfelt tributes were the legendary mangakas of the “big four,” each expressing how Toriyama’s work had shaped their own.

Tite Kubo, the creative mind behind “Bleach,” offered a personal and nuanced reflection. “I don’t feel sorry or pain,” he admitted, revealing a complex mixture of emotions. While Kubo anticipated feeling a significant loss, he found himself responding in an unexpected way. Toriyama’s influence on him was profound; reading Toriyama’s work since childhood and sharing a publisher made his death feel personal but also different. Kubo resonated with the idea that the passing of a creator isn’t an absolute end, as their legacy continues.

Kubo delved deeper, sharing his philosophy on creation and legacy: “Creating something extends your feelings and your life. As long as their creation is there, an author never completely disappears.” He embraced this belief wholeheartedly, suggesting that Toriyama’s work would perpetually keep his spirit alive within Kubo’s heart.

An avid fan of “Dragon Ball,” Kubo has never shied from voicing his admiration for the franchise, especially the villains Toriyama brought to life. Reminiscing on spirited debates, such as which was stronger—a Kamehameha or a Dodompa—his love for “Dragon Ball” villains was evident. From Tao Pai Pai to Majin Boo, the creation of these fearsome and unique antagonists left a lasting impact on Kubo, teaching him that a good villain enhances the hero’s journey by being tough, scary, and cool.

Beyond the mechanics of storytelling, Kubo shared that the series, to this day, evokes a sense of nostalgia and wonder. He recalls the thrill of turning the pages, a sensation so intense that it chills him to the bone. For him, no moment in any other manga could rival the excitement of Trunks’ first appearance in “Dragon Ball,” a testament to the enduring power of Toriyama’s work on generations of readers and storytellers alike.

Akira Toriyama’s death is undoubtedly a significant loss for the manga world, but it is clear that through the words and memories of fellow mangakas like Tite Kubo, his legacy will continue to inspire and captivate fans and fellow creators for many years to come.