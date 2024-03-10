Tiempo with Joe Torres: Oscars make strides toward greater diversity in nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has faced criticism for lack of diversity in recent years, but there is good news as Latino representation in front of and behind the camera has grown. This year’s Oscar nominations feature at least seven diverse nominees in the acting categories, and three of the five best supporting actress nominees are diverse women. Nielsen data shows an increase in diverse representation in nominated films. In addition, the New York City Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit is coming up, offering specialized programs to help students and families prepare for college. The expo continues to grow each year, providing resources and connections to colleges and universities. Tiempo, a program on Channel 7 WABC-TV, covers these topics and airs on Sunday mornings.

