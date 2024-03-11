Throggs Neck celebrates Irish pride and culture with annual St. Patrick’s Day parade – Bronx Times

The 26th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a success despite heavy rain the day before. More than 50 marching bands and groups participated in the parade, cheered on by thousands of spectators dressed in green attire. John and Majella Brady were the grand marshals, and the event was emceed by retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson. The Irish LGBTQ group Lavender and Green Alliance also participated in the parade, marking a significant moment of inclusion. Parade revelers continued celebrating at local establishments like the Wicked Wolf Bronx. Overall, the parade was a joyous celebration of Irish heritage and community spirit.

