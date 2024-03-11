Throggs Neck celebrates Irish pride and culture with annual St. Patrick’s Day parade – Bronx Times

The 26th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a success, with over 50 marching bands and groups making their way through the streets of Throggs Neck to the cheers of spectators. The event featured John and Majella Brady as grand marshals, as well as the presence of the Irish LGBTQ group Lavender and Green Alliance. Despite past challenges, the LGBTQ community was warmly welcomed at the parade, showing a spirit of inclusivity and acceptance. The celebration continued with live music and festivities at the Wicked Wolf Bronx, where parade revelers gathered to honor their Irish heritage. Overall, the parade was a fun and festive event that brought the community together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Read more