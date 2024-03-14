This risk assessment tool helped Olivia Munn discover her breast cancer

Actress Olivia Munn revealed through a social media post that an online breast cancer risk assessment tool played a key role in her diagnosis of breast cancer. The tool calculated her lifetime risk for breast cancer, prompting further evaluations that led to her diagnosis. The tool uses a statistical model to estimate a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer over a certain period. It typically involves questions about medical, reproductive, and family history. While the tool can be helpful in initiating discussions about breast cancer risk, it is recommended to follow up with a healthcare provider for a more detailed assessment. Screening recommendations for breast cancer vary based on individual risk factors, with high-risk women starting screenings earlier. The importance of empowering patients with information about their health risks and lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer is highlighted.

Read more