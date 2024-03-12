‘This kid’… TalkSPORT pundit names Arsenal’s most important player in Premier League title quest

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team is currently above both Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League standings, giving fans hope for a successful end to the season. The Gunners are aiming to win the league title this year, with Declan Rice playing a key role in their success. Rice, who joined Arsenal from West Ham United, has been impressive in both scoring goals and providing defensive stability. Former West Ham manager Alan Pardew believes that Rice is the most important player for Arsenal’s title ambitions this season. The dynamic and energetic midfielder has the potential to become world-class and has greatly improved Arsenal’s performances. Arsenal fans have a lot to look forward to with Rice in the team.

