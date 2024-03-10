Think nothing else but ‘six in a row’

The New York Islanders are on a hot streak, winning five games in a row and aiming for their sixth straight victory. The team’s captain, Anders Lee, attributes their success to playing connected and smart hockey. The Islanders are following a similar path to their previous season, where they struggled early on but made a late push for the playoffs. With key teams in their division starting to struggle, there is an opportunity for the Islanders to secure a playoff spot. They face the struggling Anaheim Ducks next and are focused on continuing their winning streak. Goalie Semyon Varlamov will start in net for the Islanders, with Ilya Sorokin expected to return in the next game.

