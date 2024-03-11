‘They should’… Alan Pardew sends message to West Ham board about David Moyes

Alan Pardew believes that the West Ham United board should offer David Moyes a new contract, despite some fans wanting him to leave. Pardew points out that Moyes has been successful in his time at the club, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League. Pardew argues that Moyes has earned the right to decide whether he wants to stay or move on. He also questions what more a new manager could bring to the club in terms of success. Overall, Pardew believes that Moyes is the best manager to take West Ham United forward.

Read more