‘The Writing on the Stall’ returns to Soho Playhouse

Caitlin Cook, a musical comedian and artist, is back with her one-woman musical comedy show “The Writing on the Stall” at the Soho Playhouse. The show captures the theme of connecting with strangers in a dive-bar bathroom, inspired by the graffiti found in these spaces. Cook performs songs from her album of the same name, blending real bathroom graffiti with her own writing. The show is intended for audiences aged 18 and older, with ticket prices at $40. The show runs from March 27 to April 13, with shows at 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Cook’s website.

