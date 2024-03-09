The secret ways grocery stores keep you shopping finally exposed

The layout and design of supermarkets are carefully orchestrated by ingenious designers to entice shoppers to spend more money. Items like fruits and vegetables are placed at the front to encourage healthier choices, while essentials like milk and eggs are deliberately located at the back to make shoppers walk through all aisles. Sugary items are strategically placed at kids’ eye level to increase sales, and products are regularly moved around to disorient shoppers and keep them in the store longer. These tactics can lead to higher grocery bills and impulse purchases. Some shoppers have found ways to combat these tricks, such as making a shopping list or having groceries delivered. Remember, never go to the supermarket hungry or without a list to avoid falling into the designers’ clever ploys.

