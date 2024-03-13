The probes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden shows bias among the left

In a recent congressional hearing, special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony shed light on the corruption and partisanship within the Department of Justice. Contrasting treatment of Donald Trump and Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents has raised concerns about a double standard. While Trump faces a federal indictment, Biden was not charged despite evidence of wrongdoing due to his age and memory lapses. The distrust in the Justice Department and FBI has grown, especially after the agency’s improper spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s partisan decisions and handling of cases have added to the skepticism. The coordinated effort to target Trump with multiple indictments and cases suggests a political agenda to undermine him. The Democrats’ actions and lack of accountability in these matters have raised concerns about the erosion of justice and fairness in the country.

