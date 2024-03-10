The Oscars have gone astray thanks to Academy pushing diversity over talent

The Oscars, a once glamorous event, has lost its appeal in the eyes of many viewers. The focus has shifted from celebrating talented individuals in the film industry to emphasizing diversity, inclusion, and ancestry. The awards now seem to prioritize ethnicity, background, and religious affiliation over talent and skill. This shift has left many feeling disconnected from the ceremony. In addition, an upcoming St. Patrick’s Day luncheon with a Kennedy family member attending has raised eyebrows, leading to speculation about political ambitions. Overall, the entertainment industry and political landscape seem to be losing sight of true talent and purpose.

