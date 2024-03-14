The Masked Singer 2024 LIVE — Savannah Chrisley unmasked in ‘obvious’ reveal as Gumball leaves judges with ‘chills’

The Masked Singer Season 11 continues to surprise fans with its reveals, as reality star Savannah Chrisley was unmasked as the Afghan Hound in a recent episode. Some fans thought the contestant’s identity was clear from the beginning, leading to mixed reactions. Meanwhile, Gumball’s powerful performance left judge Jenny McCarthy emotional, with fans speculating on his identity. The show returns next Wednesday on FOX, and Savannah Chrisley revealed that she joined the show so her parents could watch from prison. With themed nights and former winners making appearances, viewers can expect more excitement from The Masked Singer in the upcoming episodes.

