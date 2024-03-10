The little-known clearance store with brilliant deals on furniture – and it’s great for parents wanting a bargain too

Iniki MacColl, a lifestyle content creator, shared her experience at a little-known clearance shop in Corby that offers epic deals on furniture, homeware, children’s toys, and more. The Argos Clearance Warehouse has a wide variety of items, including returned and ex-display pieces, at discounted prices. Iniki recommended the store for budget-friendly furniture shopping and mentioned deals on baby items, technology, and toys. Social media users were impressed by her finds and expressed interest in visiting the store themselves. The TikTok video showcasing the shop quickly gained popularity with 17,800 likes. Whether you’re in need of a new sofa, kitchen appliance, or gifts for kids, the Argos Clearance Warehouse is definitely worth a visit for bargain hunters.

