The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 25th Anniversary: My Month Before the Launch

On a day like today, 25 years ago, The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, one of the best adventures of all time, arrived in Japanese stores. In Europe, we had to wait a few more days, until December 11, but we couldn’t miss the opportunity to reminisce about one of the key titles of Nintendo 64, and of adventure gaming history in general.

For those who may not remember, Zelda Ocarina of Time was the last major release of 1998, which, like this 2023, was an exceptional year in terms of quantity and quality of titles. Among them, we enjoyed Half-Life, Metal Gear Solid (which reached Europe in 1999), Resident Evil 2, and the first Gran Turismo, among many others.

But I won’t hide it: among them all, as colossal as they are, for me the Nintendo 64 exclusive remains a special game. That’s why I didn’t want to miss the 25th anniversary of Zelda Ocarina of Time to pay tribute to a game that for me, and for many other players, still has “something unique” in many ways.

Not only is it still one of the best adventure games of all time, whose gameplay stoically withstands the test of time, but it was also pioneering in many ways. What better time, moreover, to share some memories related to the weeks leading up to the release of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time on the occasion of these 25 years?

25 years ago, the press had already played Ocarina of Time

My first contact with The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time took place in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 9, 1998. That day was a holiday in Madrid (Almudena), and it was my turn to cover the event. It wasn’t my first trip, but I had only been working at HobbyConsolas for 8 months, and it was one of the first “big games” I had to cover. I was a bit nervous.

From Spain, a small group of journalists traveled to Frankfurt. Among them were a writer and a cameraman from the Canal Plus D.O.F. 6 program, pioneers in bringing this type of information to television, even in pay-per-view broadcasts, with their own aesthetic and style. I remember watching the program and catching a glimpse of myself for 2 seconds in a shot of the game report. I still have the VHS somewhere.

The chosen location for the presentation of Ocarina of Time was the Freilichtmuseum Hessen Park, an open-air village/museum in Kommern that was chosen for two simple reasons: it was relatively close to Nintendo’s central offices in Europe, and more importantly, it looked a lot like Kakariko, a village from The Legend of Zelda series.

It was a way to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere we would find in the game. Thus, we entered the interior of one of these small houses and like in other presentations, we found several tables, each with its gaming station, with a tube TV connected to a Nintendo 64. The curious thing was that the Nintendo 64 consoles had a metal clamp like no other I had seen before.

In the image above, it’s hard to see, but this metal piece was attached to the console firmly, making it impossible to remove the cartridge from the slot. If anyone dreamed of taking the cartridge home, they would need at least an angle grinder to break that security seal.

During this first contact with Zelda Ocarina of Time we played approximately the first 3-4 hours of the adventure (until defeating King Dodongo, the boss of the second dungeon), which was when they took the controller out of our hands.

During that time, we were able to play freely and try out new features like the so-called “Z Targeting” or enemy camera lock system, which is still present in many action games today, or even some controversial features at the time, like the auto-jump (which, in my opinion, wasn’t as “bad” as some made it out to be).

If you’ve ever had the feeling of not wanting to leave a place or stop doing something, that’s the best way to sum up my first contact with Zelda Ocarina of Time. Luckily, just 2-3 weeks later, I was traveling back to Frankfurt, this time to Nintendo’s offices, to do the game’s review.

It was the first time Nintendo didn’t send the game in the “review” phase to the editorial office, and we had to travel to the headquarters. Since time was quite tight, we only had 3 days to play it, with “extended” hours, from early in the morning until 9-10 in the evening. However long our bodies could take.

I remember vividly the Sunday before the trip, because I was hit by a “bittersweet” feeling. I was so excited about Metal Gear Solid (the American version, which we already had at the office) that, even though I knew I was going to see something I would like as much or even more, I was upset about leaving another great adventure of the year hanging.

In the end, only three specialized media from Spain went. Besides myself, Roberto Serrano from Superjuegos (now Group Marketing Manager at PLAION) and Carlos Robles from 64 Magazine (who would later have some trouble in the early stages of the official PlayStation magazine, run by MC, due to the famous diazepam line in his Metal Gear Solid review).

Of the three, I was the only one who brought a laptop with a primitive external capture card, to take my own screens, which were the ones published in the magazine review, as you can see above. However, I didn’t know that this would bring me a small headache later…

When we arrived at Nintendo’s offices, and naively thinking we were going to see them and get into some “cool” place like on the previous trip. But that couldn’t have been further from the truth. The press room was practically next to the entrance, and it wasn’t anything special, so I didn’t see anything memorable there (the farthest we went was to the self-service at lunchtime).

Truthfully, the three media outlets worked together to progress in the game and share our discoveries. And, although there were Nintendo staff there ready to help us with our doubts, the three of us managed quite well without having to resort to them, except on one occasion, if I remember correctly.

Thus, together, we discovered how to get Epona or what to do in Dampé’s graveyard or how to overcome the difficult points of the dungeons (I made it to the water one). I would be lying if I said that during the three days we spent together, a good camaraderie atmosphere was established between us.

About to finish the trip, on the last night, the Nintendo PR who accompanied us asked me a favor: would it be possible to share captures with at least one other outlet? I, being one who believes in “doing unto others as you would have them do unto you,” didn’t hesitate for a second, and prepared packages with different captures for each.

In theory, it was something that was going to stay between us, but as soon as I returned to the office, someone found out about the gesture, and I received a small reprimand from someone who is no longer associated with HobbyConsolas and who, at that time, had some grudges with other media outlets. But that was the end of it, just another anecdote…

As soon as I returned from the trip, I started writing like crazy because the magazine was closing soon to get the game review out on time. I even had doubts about the rating: I wouldn’t have hesitated to give it a 100, or a 1000, if the game had been released in Spanish, something that was luckily fixed with the release of Ocarina of Time 3DS… but that’s another story.

Why The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time is still the best game in the series for me, 25 years later

They say that memories often betray us and we tend to “idealize” things from the past… but I am certain. I am one of those who think that Zelda Ocarina of Time is still the best game in the series. And I defend that wherever necessary.

I’m not so stubborn as to not see that it has been surpassed by later entries in the series in many of the areas that defined it back in the day. And no, I’m not just talking about the graphics.