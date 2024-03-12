’The legend is always working…’ Mohamed Salah posts video and message of injured Liverpool star

Joel Matip’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire in the summer, and it is likely that he has played his final game for the club after undergoing ACL surgery. Despite this setback, his teammate Mohamed Salah shared a video on Instagram showing Matip working hard in the gym to recover. In Matip’s absence, younger players like Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah have stepped up in defense. Virgil van Dijk has been a consistent presence at the back for Liverpool, leading the team to potential success in multiple competitions. Salah’s message reflects the support and admiration Matip has from his teammates, even as he faces an uncertain future at the club.

Read more