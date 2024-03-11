‘The Last Repair Shop,’ documentary about repairing instruments for students, wins Oscar

“The Last Repair Shop,” a documentary short that won the Oscar for best documentary short at the Academy Awards, focuses on the unsung heroes in the Los Angeles Unified School District who repair broken musical instruments for students. The film showcases the technicians who work tirelessly to ensure that students have access to free musical equipment, highlighting the importance of music education in creating incredible humans. Co-directed by Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot, the film was a labor of love that sheds light on the dedication and passion of those who keep the melodies playing for students.

