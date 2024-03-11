The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC Announcement Set for April Release Delayed

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PC will be announced in April, but it will take longer than usual to be released, says the insider who previously revealed Ghost of Tsushima.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be Sony’s next announcement for PC, but its release is still far off. However, there will be an announcement next month, April, or at least that’s what user Silknigth says.

“The next PC game from Sony is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is expected next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer period than usual between the announcement date and the release day.”

This user has gained notoriety in recent days because he announced that Sony would release Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC last week, which turned out to be true.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the next PS5 game to come to PC

The fact that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be released on PC is not news: it was confirmed when the title was announced (well, leaked), but back then Sony only talked about the PS5 version, which ended up being released in January 2024.

It is a version with improved graphics and resolution compared to the 2020 game, but not as much as a remake (like The Last of Us Part 1), although this time around new gameplay features were added, such as extras, levels in development, and a roguelite mode.

The Last of Us Part 1 was released a year ago on PC, and it honestly had many issues. The PC port, by Iron Galaxy Studios, did not live up to technical expectations, had many bugs, was very poorly optimized…

It seemed like Sony rushed its release to coincide with the premiere of the HBO series (which had to be postponed). Hopefully they won’t make the same mistake with The Last of Us Part 2 PC version.

Even so, Silknigth believes that TLOU 2 on PC will be released before the second season of the HBO series, currently scheduled for 2025. In other words, an announcement in April, and a release a few months later, but still in 2024.

In a month we will see if this “insider” was right, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered confirms its release on PC, after being released on PS5 in January.