The hidden antisemitism of Truman Capote’s New York City

The article discusses the history of anti-Semitism in New York City, focusing on the discrimination faced by Jewish individuals in housing, social clubs, and other institutions. The story reveals how Jewish individuals like William S. Paley attempted to break into the gentile ruling class but faced many barriers. The article also highlights recent instances of anti-Semitic behavior in New York, showing that even today, Jews face discrimination and threats in the city. The author shares her own experiences with anti-Semitism and emphasizes the need to address and confront this issue.

Read more