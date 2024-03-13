‘The Golden Bachelorette’ exclusive: What casting directors are looking for

ABC’s hit dating series “The Bachelor” is getting a senior spinoff with “The Golden Bachelorette.” Following the success of “The Golden Bachelor,” casting is currently underway for single senior men looking for love. Casting director Jacqui Pitman is looking for charismatic and compassionate men with great energy who will impress the yet-to-be-revealed Golden Bachelorette. While potential candidates like Kathie Lee Gifford and Susan Lucci have been mentioned, the identity of the bachelorette remains a mystery. The show is set to air later this year on ABC, and a casting event is taking place in the Palm Springs area this weekend. For those unable to attend, applications can be submitted online. The series aims to help seniors find happiness and companionship, and Pitman is dedicated to ensuring that all the men are of high quality for the Golden Bachelorette.

