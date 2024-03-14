‘The Girls on the Bus’ takes you on a soapy ride with reporters following presidential campaigns

The new Max series “The Girls on the Bus” follows female journalists on the campaign trail with fictional presidential candidates. The show, created by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick, features a diverse cast of characters including seasoned reporters, a newbie in new media, and a Black conservative journalist. The series explores journalism ethics, media bias, and the relationships between the core four women. Melissa Benoist stars and produces the show, which features a central mystery about a secret source and the unvarnished moments with the candidates. Overall, the series aims to highlight the challenges and dynamics of political journalism during an election year.

