The Game Awards omission: Stories of Blossom and accessibility

The Game Awards are considered the most important awards in the video game industry. Since 2020, they have a category for Accessibility Innovation, which has significantly contributed to advancing in this field.

So far, this award has rightly fallen on PlayStation and Xbox blockbusters like The Last of Us Part II in 2020, Forza Horizon 5 in 2021, and God of War Ragnarok in 2022.

However, among the nominees in this category, there has always been an indie game, providing recognition to more modest releases that chose to focus on accessibility. Examples include Hiperdot in 2020, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown in 2021, or Return to Monkey Island in 2022.

But this year, when Geoff Kigley revealed the finalists for The Game Awards, only big company releases like Diablo 4 from Blizzard, Hi-Fi Rush and Forza Motorsports from Xbox Game Studios, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation Studios, Street Fighter 6 from Capcom, and Mortal Kombat I from Warner Bros Games were listed in the Accessibility Innovation category.

This reflects the increasing attention that major industry studios are paying to accessibility. However, I believe that some independent adventures deserved to be among the finalists for this Accessibility Award at The Game Awards.

As we have mentioned before, adventure games, including narrative and graphical ones, are the ideal genre for anyone to start in the medium. Interactive stories with simple controls and a leisurely pace, relatively easy to make accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability or experience.

That’s why the winner of the VideocieGOTY Award for the best title for blind people new to gaming in 2022 was an adventure game. The same happened with the recommended low difficulty games in our special on the best video games for the blind.

We are so convinced that the adventure game is the perfect genre for people with and without barriers to start in video games, that this year we are going to name this award “Choose Your Own Inclusive Adventure”.

To choose the winner, we will consider not only accessibility for the blind, but also for people with motor, auditory, cognitive, or less severe visual barriers, like color blindness. And we can now reveal that one candidate this year will be Stories of Blossom, a short and emotional graphic adventure for the whole family, available on PC and Xbox One (and playable on Xbox Series X|S).

It is the first title from SoftLeaf Studios, a company founded solely by the Northern Irish couple Conor and Clara Bradley. Despite its modesty, the project attracted international attention for its determined focus on accessibility long before its release in August 2023.

Because Stories of Blossom is a milestone in video game inclusion. SoftLeaf Studios was a pioneer in announcing that their debut game would feature audio description. This was to commemorate Accessibility Day in 2022, the third Thursday of May, three months before the appearance of The Last of Us Part I, the first commercial video game to de facto feature audio description.

In other words, with explanations of settings, appearance, and character actions in their cinematics. This is why “Stories of Blossom” was the only title outside of Microsoft present at the company’s accessibility conference in October 2022.

And that’s why we thought it would be one of the finalists for the Accessibility Innovation Awards at The Game Awards 2023. Do you want to know why? Come, sit by the fire, and let me tell you.

Presentation of Stories of Blossom: storyline, gameplay, and difficulty

Once upon a time, there was a girl named Clara. Clara had a very kind and wise grandfather. That’s how we could summarize the storyline of “Stories of Blossom”. Three tales turned into a video game, each lasting between one and two hours. And if we add its beautiful epilogue, it totals four or five hours, depending on the player’s experience and skill.

All these tales are narrated by the grandfather with Clara as the protagonist. Each story is independent and takes place in a different location: a fantasy world, an alien planet, and a pirate island (a clear homage to Monkey Island).

Gameplay-wise, Stories of Blossom is an old-school graphic adventure. We will need to interact with the inhabitants of these worlds and help them solve their problems, which are Clara’s problems, such as the fear of not being accepted at school.

To accomplish this, we will have to explore, collect, and use objects from the environments. All of this is done in a simple way like in any point-and-click adventure, moving and clicking with the mouse.

If any objective proves challenging, there is a system of gradual hints to assist us. However, since these challenges are designed for all audiences, most of them will be very simple. And although the difficulty of the stories will increase, they unfold in a handful of environments with few interactive elements. In the worst case, a little trial and error will suffice to solve them.

In fact, the main difficulty of Stories of Blossom is the language. Because all the texts and voices in the game are in English. This could be a significant obstacle for most children unless they play with an adult.

If “Stories of Blossom” had the support of a Spanish editor, the localization to our language would likely be straightforward to implement, given the brevity of the title and the fact that it primarily features two voice actors.

In any case, we are facing an ideal family title for children to start in graphic adventure games or to learn English if they play with someone fluent in the language.

Up to this point, Stories of Blossom is an adventure suitable for all audiences like many others. What makes it special is its accessibility to everyone, as we will see next…

Accessibility of Stories of Blossom: Inclusive measures according to player barriers

From the moment we start Stories of Blossom, a wonderful screen reader will verbalize the numerous auditory, motor, and visual accessibility options available in the game… But only in English.

Starting with the control in Stories of Blossom, it couldn’t be more simple and intuitive. Right from the start, we can navigate the menus using the keyboard, mouse, or controller to configure the game.

It allows for various forms of navigation: cursor with mouse or focus with keyboard or controller, which we will explain later. It also allows for control remapping, changing buttons or keys for movements and actions.

In the auditory section, we can customize the music, voice, and effects volume. And activate and customize the subtitle size for voices and sound effects.

For players with cognitive barriers in memory or information processing, aside