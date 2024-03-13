The future of food: Check out the hottest trends soon to hit your plate at restaurants

Last week, the 32nd International Restaurant and Foodservice Show of New York took place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, focusing on trends in the food and restaurant industry. Key themes included global flavors, environmental sustainability, personal health, and bold flavors. Predictions included an increase in global flavors, the rise of plant-based eating, and more transparency regarding food ingredients. The impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry was also discussed, with insights on how to bounce back post-COVID. The importance of the restaurant industry to New York City’s economy was emphasized, with a focus on the need for adaptation and innovation in the face of changing regulations and consumer preferences.

