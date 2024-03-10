The four reasons why you are always tired

Many adults experience fatigue on a regular basis, with 40% stating that it interferes with daily activities. Common reasons for daytime tiredness include poor sleep habits, stress-triggered restlessness, vitamin deficiencies, and exposure to blue light from technology before bed. Sleep experts recommend developing healthy sleep habits, managing stress, ensuring proper nutrient intake, and avoiding blue light exposure before bed to improve sleep quality and overall well-being. Personalized approaches to supplements and sleep environments are also recommended. If persistent fatigue continues, it is advised to consult with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

