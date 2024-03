Tesco’s highly-anticipated 25% off F&F ladies’ clothing campaign is set to begin on March 28th, according to a response on Facebook. Shoppers are eager to take advantage of the discount, with some suggesting strategies for purchasing items before and after the sale. However, others advise against waiting and recommend buying the desired item regardless of whether it’s on sale. Despite the upcoming discount, there are often deals and sales in the clothing section of Tesco stores.

